State Cornhole tournament held in Marshfield

On Saturday the ACO Wisconsin State Championship Cornhole Tournament took place during Dairyfest weekend at Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. More than 70 people participated from throughout the state.

"We are just excited to be able to host the state championships here in Marshfield," stated Matt McLean. "We get the best players in the state. We are having fun, so if you're not in the area come down and have fun with us."

For up to $30 anyone could sign up to participate. Those who win in their division will be eligible to participate in the World Champion Cornhole Tournament held in Las Vegas this coming July.

All proceeds raised were used for cash prizes and future tournaments. Winners could win up to $1,000.