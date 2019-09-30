Starting your fall diet out right, beginning in the kitchen

After a long summer of backyard barbecues and snacking at pool parties, the turn of a season is the perfect time to reset the diet and jump back into fitness.

According to USDA, we spend just about 40 minutes a day prepping and serving food, and cleaning up, so why not make the most of your time and revamp your refrigerator by adding in healthier choices that will benefit you long after the kitchen closes? Amy Goodson, a dietitian, joined NewsCahnnel 7 at 4 on Monday. She said now is the time to add nutrient rich, high-quality proteins into your fridge that can make it easier to stick to your health routine.

A great way to do that, Goodson said, is with beef. She said beef provides protein, zinc, iron and B vitamins.

