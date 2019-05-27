Starr's legacy will carry on at Rawhide Ranch

We continue to remember the life and legacy left behind by former Packers quarterback Bart Starr, who died Sunday.

Look no further than the Rawhide Ranch to see how big of an impact Starr leaves behind. He helped create it back in 1965 and was a frequent visitor.

The ranch is also home to the Bart and Cherry Starr Museum, filled with memorabilia and reminders of their involvement.

"They didn't just give their money or their name" said president Alan Loux, "they actually gave of themselves so they would spend time here at the ranch with the boys, with their families doing activities."

Loux says Starr's generosity and service to others will be his greatest legacy. One which will live on at Rawhide and with those it serves.