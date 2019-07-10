Starbucks to sell tie-dye frappuccino starting July 10

Starbucks says for the next few days customers can order a tie-dye frappuccino.

It's unclear how long the coffee chain will serve the tropical fruit-flavored beverage.

The company described the drink as fruity, with red, blue and yellow tie-dye swirls, topped with vanilla whipped cream, and dusted with red, blue and yellow powder. "Just like the peak of summer, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino® blended beverage is available for only a few days," an email sent to customers read.

On Twitter, a few people have compared it to banana Laffy Taffy while one barista compared it to the sugar stick that comes with Fun Dip.