Stanley Police post photos of deplorable living conditions as reminder children deserve better

The Stanley Police Department is urging people to speak up when they believe people are not providing their best care for children.

The department posted photos of a suspected hoarding situation.

Police say they've taken proper steps ensure action is taken to ensure the safety and well being of the children while holding others accountable.

As a police officer, you see things that you simply just can’t un-see. The sights, the smells, the people...they all have the ability to forever leave an indelible impact on ones life. These are often random moments in time throughout the duration of a career that you physically walk away from and hope, in at least some little way, you made a positive impact on someone else’s life when they were in need.

Imagine for just a moment that you are a child lacking life experience and haven’t had certain values instilled in you to understand what is acceptable and what is not. You don’t know any different because this is your understanding of what life is and what life is supposed to look like. You don’t speak out because in your reality, you can’t see the issues that to others, should be staring you right in the face.

Your environment, your upbringing, the values and beliefs that are instilled upon you are all part of the foundation in which shapes your perception of the world and likely will steer you in a direction for which your future will begin to take shape.

What does that future look like for you? What might tomorrow have in store for you? Are you prepared to be there for someone in need?

We share this post in the hope that if you SEE SOMETHING...DO SOMETHING AND SAY SOMETHING.

These photos were recently taken at a residence in the City of Stanley that served as the living quarters for a family with multiple juvenile children. We will not refer to this place as a home because by definition, a home is a place is which one lives and it is hard to imagine there was much living going on here. Some of the images captured inside of this residence were simply too graphic to share but we believe these select few highlight the overall issues presented.

We don’t make this post but for any other reason than to get the point across that this residence is some young child’s reality in every community across this country. We can do more to ensure the safety and well being of the children in our communities but it often takes someone to be their voice, to speak up and speak out. Please be their voice when they can’t or won’t.

This matter has been forwarded along from our department through the proper channels to ensure swift and appropriately action is taken to ensure the safety and well being of the children while holding others accountable for these deplorable living conditions.

Please make the call. Please be that one that makes a lasting impact on another life simply by doing the right thing. Thank you!