Staff and residents test positive for COVID-19 at Laona nursing home, sparking state investigation

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released the names of skilled nursing facilities with active COVID-19 facility-wide public health investigations. There are 38 nursing homes statewide with active public health investigations.

Click here to view DHS' investigation page.

Locally, DHS states an investigation occurred at the The Bay at Nu-Roc community health and rehabilitation center.

Monday, the Forest County Health Department reported staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Forest County Health Department is working closely with The Bay at Nu-Roc leadership and staff to conduct a thorough investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” stated Jacee Shepard, Health Officer/Director of the Forest County Health Department. “We want to assure the residents of The Bay at Nu-Roc, their family members, and facility staff that extra steps are being taken to protect residents because they live in a setting that puts them in close proximity with a larger number of people and they rely on staff and volunteers for care.”

As of Wednesday, there have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Forest County. It was not immediately clear if all five cases are tied to the investigation.

“As we continue to see cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes, it is important to be transparent and list the locations where they are occurring,” stated DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We have opted to publish the names of nursing homes in order to provide peace of mind to families who cannot visit or check on their loved ones during these unprecedented times. We are grateful for all the important work that nursing homes are doing to prevent spread and the proactive steps they have taken to facilitate communication among families, loved ones and the residents in their care.”

A DHS news release states, in Wisconsin, a single case of a resident or staff testing positive for COVID-19 leads to a facility-wide public health investigation in nursing homes.

The list of facilities will be updated weekly on Wednesday and is subject to change as new investigations are initiated and resolved.

