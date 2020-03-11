St. Patrick inspired dishes with the Wisconsin Beef Council

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council stopped by NewsChannel 7 with two new recipes.

From traditional Irish meals to some holiday inspired dishes, Horkan says you're going to want to eat these well beyond March 17.

HOMESTYLE CORNED BEEF WITH DILLED CABBAGE

Don’t save it for St. Patrick’s Day—this Corned Beef is good whenever you’re in the mood for comfort food. The dill-mustard-butter blend gives the cabbage a serious pop.

INGREDIENTS:

1 Corned Beef Brisket (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds)

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

Dilled Cabbage:

1 medium head cabbage (about 2 pounds), cut into 8 wedges

3 tablespoons butter, softened

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

1-1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Place corned beef brisket and 2 cups water in Dutch oven. Bring just to a simmer; do not boil. Cover tightly and cook in 350°F oven 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 hours or until fork-tender.

About 20 minutes before Brisket is done, steam cabbage 15 to 20 minutes or until tender.

Remove brisket from water; trim fat. Place on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Combine honey and 1 tablespoon mustard. Brush top of brisket with 1/2 of glaze; broil 3 minutes. Brush with remaining glaze; broil 2 minutes or until glazed.

Combine butter, 1 tablespoon mustard and dill; spread on hot cabbage. Carve brisket diagonally across the grain. Serve with cabbage.

IRISH-INSPIRED BEEF POT ROAST AND VEGETABLES

A Bottom Round Roast (or Round Rump) makes this meal affordable, the packaged gravy mix makes it easy to prep, and all those hours in a slow cooker make it fall-apart tender.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Bottom Round Roast (3 to 3-1/4 pounds)

2 packages (24 ounces each) fresh pot roast vegetables (potatoes, onions, carrots, celery)

2 packages (.75 to .88 ounces each) mushroom or brown gravy mix

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup beer

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

COOKING:

Prepare pot roast vegetables: cut potatoes in half (or into quarters if large), onions into 1/2-inch wedges, and carrots and celery into 2-inch pieces; set aside.

Cook's Tip: Packaged pot roast vegetables may also be referred to as stew or soup vegetables. One and one quarter pounds carrots, 1 pound small red potatoes, 2 small onions and 4 small ribs celery may be substituted for packaged pot roast vegetables. Prepare as directed above.

Combine gravy mixes, flour, salt and pepper in large bowl. Add vegetables to bowl; toss to coat well. Remove vegetables from flour mixture; set aside. Place vegetables in 5 to 6-quart slow cooker. Add beef Bottom Round Roast to bowl, turning to coat evenly with flour mixture. Remove pot roast and place in slow cooker in center of vegetables.

Whisk beer into remaining flour mixture until smooth; add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 to 7 hours or LOW 9 to 10 hours or until beef and vegetables are fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)

Remove pot roast and vegetables. Skim fat from gravy. Carve roast into thin slices. Serve with vegetables and gravy. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.