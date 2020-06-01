Spruce your home up for summer with simple, budget-friendly upgrades

Spring is here, and you’re likely ready for some seasonal updates and quick household makeovers. Lifestyle and design expert Kelly Edwards joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to give her latest tips and tricks to get the home in order.

With all the extra time that people have on their hands, many are trying new hobbies, such as gardening. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

From fresh ideas to design advice, Kelly shared the following:

- Mild makeovers: fresh ideas for quick bathroom & bedroom updates

- Outdoor updates: very simple DIY concepts for any yard space

- Summer accessories: finishing touches that freshen up any space

Edwards is best known for hosting the successful HGTV series Design on a Dime, as well as STYLE Network's Tacky House and The Design Network’s DIY House Call. She's well known for her knack in re-purposing everyday items into extraordinary collectibles and creating accessible design while working within budget constraints.

