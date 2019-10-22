Spooky potato recipe for Halloween

There's nothing scary about potato nutrition! Potatoes are a great canvas for a Halloween night dinner to get the little gremlins out the door satiated and satisfied.

These Bloodshot Eyeball Potatoes from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association are the perfect recipe to kick off a Spooktacular evening.

Bloodshot Eyeball Potatoes

Ingredients

12 new baby potatoes

1 Tbsp olive oil

75 grams soft cheese

6 pimento stuffed olives

Instructions

Preheat oven to 200°C. Put the potatoes in a roasting tin and toss with the oil. Season, then roast for 20-25 minutes, until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Leave to cool for 10 minutes, then use a teaspoon to scoop a little flesh from the top of each potato. Spoon a little soft cheese into the holes and top with a pimento olive half. Serve just warm.