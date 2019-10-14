Spooktacular, cheesy treats for Halloween

This October celebrate your favorite Wisconsin harvest traditions with friends and family featuring world famous Wisconsin Cheese.

Beth Schafer shares Halloween-themed cheese snack recipes (WSAW photo)

On Monday, Beth Schafer from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share some Halloween-themed snacks that are perfect for the entire family, including a Halloween cheeseboard and spider mascarpone cake pops

Halloween Cheeseboard

This spooktacular cheeseboard is sure to please all the ghosts and goblins at your party. From sting cheese fingers and fresh mozzarella eyeballs to chocolate spider cake pops, we have the best appetizers for your monster-bash.

Spider Mascarpone cake pops

It’s rich, creamy and slightly sweet; mascarpone cheese that’s crafted in Wisconsin consistently wins top honors in national competitions. When you choose Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, you are supporting locally owned and operated family farms. Fun fact: they use 100% green power and practice water conservation and recycling.

Wisconsin cheese is all about the quality. It is the only state that requires a license to make cheese, and we are the only state that has The Master Cheesemaker Program – the only other one outside of Europe.

Wisconsin cheese wins more national and international cheese awards than any other state or country and 48% of specialty cheeses produced in the United States comes out of Wisconsin.

For more delicious recipes and harvest ideas visit www.wisconsincheese.com

