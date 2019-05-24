Splash pad to open in Phillips by August

A project two years in the making will be open to families in Phillips by late summer. Forward Elk Lake Park Splash Pad is expected to open Aug. 1 and will remain open each year from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Kristen Harper, project leader for the splash pad said the Phillips community has rallied to make this project a reality.

“We've had people write checks from $20 to $20,000; and everything in between. We also had people bake a batch of cookies for us to sell at a bake sale. We had a local trucker donate the trucking for our fixtures to be sent here from Texas,” Harper explained.

She said the idea was sparked by Wisconsin Rapids’ splash pad project after local demographics shifted resulting in less for families to do.

Harper said she and a group approached the Phillips City Council in April of 2017 and asked if they would have any interest or consideration in a splash pad.

“They told us that they would consider the project but that of course our small town didn't have any money to fund it. So they said ‘if you can raise the funds and come up with the plans, we will maintain it for you after it's completed’. We started actively fundraising in about October or November of 2017,” Harper said.

She said $190,000 was raised. The largest donation was $50,000 from Forward Bank. Other donations came from fundraisers like the Polar Plunge and other community events and donated services to complete the project.

“We don't have the ability to tap into some of the bigger businesses that other places do. So we were excited to see our small community step up and help us,” she said.

Harper said the splash pad has a well and will use well water—meaning there is no need for daily water checks. She said the cost is just electricity to run the pump and cleaning from the parks department.

But it isn’t just a splash pad that will draw families to Elk Lake Park. The Lions Club is working on putting up a band shelter and disc golf course was also added.

The splash pad is 60 foot diameter and in the shape of the lily pad. Harper said the splash pad is free for families to visit and is ADA compliant.

Harper said the goal to open is Aug. 1, but they’re hopeful it could open sooner.

Elk Lake Park is located at 595 County Road H in Phillips.