Spirit of Wisconsin takes off on 8-stop tour

The Spirit of Wisconsin tour is off the ground.

Today, the restored 1943 Stearman biplane aircraft kicked off an 8-city dedication tour at the Stevens Point Municipal Airport, honoring veterans that are living in senior living communities with free Dream Flights.

It’s all made possible through the work of the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation (AADF). The Spirit of Wisconsin is the group’s fourth Stearman, and was purchased and restored using funds raised by local volunteers.

AADF founder and president, Darryl Fisher, was in the pilot’s seat today, giving Dream Flights to eight Wisconsin veterans.

Mark Burgess was in attendance to see his father, 93-year-old Navy veteran Martin Burgess, experience his Dream Flight.

“People should step up and support this,” said the younger Burgess.

“Whatever it takes. It’s just fabulous. Any veteran, it doesn’t just have to be a World War II veteran, any veteran. Everyone can have their turn, from what I see. That is great.”

While flying all over Wisconsin, the plane’s home base will be in Stevens Point, made possible through community support. The city’s mayor, Mike Wiza, says that it just shows what type of community Stevens Point is.

“One of the things that always amazed me about this community is the number of people willing to step up,” said Wiza.

“We’ve got a plane full of volunteers and donors who want to honor our veterans, and provided the money to help get the dream flight right here in Stevens Point,” Wiza added.

The next stop on the tour will be in Waupaca on June 20th. A full schedule, ways to donate, and information on how to sign up a veteran for the Dream Flight opportunity can be found here.