Spirit 1 will be getting a new home at the Stevens Point Airport

In 2017 Spirit 1 was moved to Stevens Point Airport to be better positioned to reach crash scenes and medical transports.

The only problem is unlike other Spirit locations crews did not have sleeping quarters or maintenance bays inside the hanger. Everything at the Stevens Point location was temporary.

"The Stevens Point Airport has been very gracious to let us lease this hanger and house the aircraft as we come up with a design and plan to put our full time hanger in here," explained PJ Monday, central region based Manager for Spirit Medical Transport.

Monday says their response time will improve with the new hanger as it will keep their pilots and crew at the airport instead of offsite.

The permit to build the new hanger was approved by the city of Stevens Point. The new hanger will be able to house two helicopters and even their plane. The project will cost about $2 million.

As far was what residents may notice, "Our new location will be closer to the freeway so that way the noise mitigation will be there as well," said Monday.