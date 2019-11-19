Spina bifida is no match for Noah Eckelberg

This holiday season, the gift of hope means the world to children who have a life-changing illness. The upcoming annual Children's Miracle Network Radiothon is a chance to give that, and you'll be helping kids just like Noah, one of this year's miracle children.

Noah Eckelberg (WSAW photo)

Noah Eckelberg is your typical teenager. The 16-year-old is a sophomore at Columbus Catholic High School in Marshfield.

"I am a hunter at heart. I like being outdoors, going hunting during bow season and just being able to shoot the crossbow whenever I can," Noah said about his hobbies.

And he's not letting a physical challenge be any sort of setback. He was born with spina bifida, a condition that causes the spinal cord to not form like it should.

"For long distances and things like that, I use the assistance of a wheelchair to get around, and it affects the mobility in my lower half," Noah explained.

Noah has had 19 surgeries starting the day after he was born. Parents Aimie and Matt said the child life specialists at Marshfield Children's Hospital were an integral part of Noah's medical team, through every surgery and to be there with a distraction during the scary times.

"Having the child life specialist there was reassuring to know that there was a friendly face with Noah, someone that cared as much as we care about him," his mom, Aimie, said.

The family agreed that the team became an extended part of their family.

"What they do is let the kids become kids again while going through their serious medical issues," his dad, Matt, said.

Noah's parents said his future looks bright.

"All the obstacles, he's come so far. It's just made him a stronger person and likewise myself a stronger person," Aimie expressed.

Matt added that there are a lot of opportunities in front of Noah going forward. "He's got a lot of goals in mind that he wants to accomplish and just like for anyone else, the world is his oyster, he's just got to find the pearl."

The Children's Miracle Network Radiothon is December 5 - 6. Your donations will help fund the latest hospital technology, child life services and expense therapies, support research and provide assistance for families.