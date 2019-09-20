Spencer Sleep in Heavenly Peace to make beds for kids in need

A local chapter of the nationwide Sleep in Heavenly Peace non-profit is up and running in Spencer. The Spencer United Methodist Church will build beds for children who don't have one on Saturday, September 21. Community members of all ages are welcome to volunteer. Together the group will make and deliver 30 beds, complete with mattresses and bedding. The co-president for the Spencer chapter, Joleen Schade said so far the church has already delivered three beds.

"The true joy comes from volunteering, helping out these kids and there is no greater thank you than going to bed at night and knowing a kid is in a bed because of your contribution to this,” Schade said.

The Spencer chapter will deliver the beds to children in a 25 miles radius of the church. All bedding and wood was donated or discounted by local community members and businesses. To donate or volunteer Click here.