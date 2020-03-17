Spencer School District announces meal schedule amid school closure

The Spencer School District says meals will be offered to all kids in the district 18 years and younger beginning March 17.

A message on the district’s Facebook page reads:

Our dedicated Food Service employees are offering meals for ALL KIDS 18 & UNDER in the district for FREE beginning Tuesday, March 17th!!!!

-Cold meals are available following the school calendar. (i.e. Friday, March 20th is a scheduled day off, so no meals available.)

-ONLY LUNCH will be available on Tuesday, March 17th. Breakfast & lunch will be available all other days.

-Pick up at the school for both breakfast and lunch is available from 7AM-7:30AM and again from 11:30AM-Noon at Door 1. Please DO NOT come in. Wait at the curb and someone will be out to assist you.

-There will be a Meals on Wheels service option available to kids in the Village and rural areas of Spencer via bus stops. Village dropoffs are based on bus route stops in the village from 11AM-11:30AM. Rural routes will deliver to bus stops from 11AM-Noon. Times may vary based on need.

Please email Darla ASAP at dfleischman@spencer.k12.wi.us for number of meals needed for drop off or for alternate pickup arrangements.

For any ideas on how to make improvements to the program or concerns, please contact Frankie at fsoto@spencer.k12.wi.us.

