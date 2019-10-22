Spectrum says they’re boosting internet speed in north central Wisconsin

Spectrum has doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet in its Wausau and north central Wisconsin service areas from 100 to 200 Mbps. According to a news release, the faster 200 Mbps speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers. The company will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with new Spectrum Internet packages in the coming weeks.

“Wausau and many surrounding north-central Wisconsin cities, towns and villages are now part of a growing number of Spectrum communities, comprising millions of homes, where our Internet starting speed is now 200 Mbps,” stated Ralph Newcomb, Spectrum’s Area Vice President for Wisconsin. “We’re delivering internet customers even more speed for streaming, surfing and social media.”

A small percentage of Spectrum Internet customers will need a new modem — available at no additional charge — to receive the faster speeds. Affected customers do not need to take any action now; Spectrum will contact customers who need a new modem with details on exchanging their modem over the next several weeks.

For Wausau and north central Wisconsin customers who want even faster speeds, Spectrum Internet Ultra includes download speeds up to 400 Mbps, while Spectrum Internet Gig offers a gigabit connection to the customer’s home.