Spectrum offers free Showtime and Epix channels through April 19

Charter Communications has added SHOWTIME and EPIX premium channels to Spectrum TV customers who do not currently receive those channels through Sunday, April 19.

“We hope that by expanding these programming options it will provide even more hours of entertainment for our customers in these challenging times,” stated Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition for Charter. “The highly-popular original entertainment programming and movies on these networks will be of great interest to a large cross-section of our customers.”

SHOWTIME features popular originals such as Billions and Homeland, as well as hit movies and documentaries. Popular programming on EPIX includes War of the Worlds, Godfather of Harlem and Slow Burn, as well as a new series, Belgravia, which premieres on Sunday, April 12.