Special needs kids practice bow hunting at 'Badges and Bullseyes'

Some kids with special needs from the Merrill area got the chance to experience bow hunting Friday, thanks to a local partnership.

The Merrill Police Department and the Parks and Recreation Department worked with Little Lakes Memories to put on 'Badges and Bullseyes.'

The event gives kids with special needs the opportunity to head out to the woods and do some target practice.

About 14 kids were able to get out in some 'blinds that were set up and a target deer moved around so kids could practice shooting.

"It gives disabled people who wouldn't normally have a chance to go out and do this kind of thing, gives them a chance to continue to do that kind of thing. It's a chance to further peoples chances in the wilderness so to speak," Little Lakes Memories president Dick Busha said.

Little Lakes Memories is a non-profit organization that specializes in helping anyone with disabilities get out in the wilderness. The organization start in 2013.