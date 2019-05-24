Special needs fishing with D.C. Everest fishing team

Seasoned fishing students from D.C. Everest are teaming up with special needs students for an annual fishing outing. Friday afternoon, they grabbed their fishing rods and hit the water, with students from the D.C. Everest High School fishing team pairing up with special needs students to help them out.

They can fish from short if that's more comfortable, or go out in the boats.

"It's a fun day," Junior student Evan Marcell said. "They get to come out and hang out with us, and get to go out and catch some fish."

"This is my first time being fishing here," special needs student Zachary Morriss said. "I like it. We can catch and throw--we start to see fish."

Evan's sister is also special needs, and he says between 20 and 30 kids came out for the event. It's an opportunity for kids to get hands-on outdoors experience, doing something that isn't always possible for them.