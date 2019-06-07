Special Olympics volunteer celebrates 45 years of service

The first day of events for the Special Olympics Wisconsin, kicked off at UW-Stevens Point on Friday. While the athletes are getting some much deserved attention on the field for their efforts, the volunteers behind the scenes are working hard, too.

Paula Muetzelburg has been cheering on and helping the athletes for 45 years, starting her volunteering efforts when she was 12 years old. Over her years of service, she has made some special relationships.

"I love coming back and to see all of the families and friends I met over the years and get to meet new ones," Muetzelburg said.

Paula also likes to see the athletes compete on the field and cheer each other on.

"To see all of the different challenges that they face and conquer every day. The best part about it that they're all included. always happy, and cheering for one another," Muetzelburg added.

Paula says that she wants to help out with the event as long as she can, while encouraging others to do the same.

"Not only will you be helping them, but it's also rewarding for you, too," Muetzelburg said.

