Special Olympics athlete inspires others

From Special Olympics athlete to Wausau West super fan, Chris Weems is doing all he can do to support his Wausau community.

"When he's focused and has his mind set, there's nothing that's going to stop him," said Wausau West Associate Principal Arrin Woller.

Chris is a team member for various Wausau Special Olympics teams. For Chris, representing his town is all that he can ask for.

"You know, when I put on that jersey I don’t just put it on for the city of Wausau, I also put it on for Marathon County. I take pride in representing the city with utmost class," Weems explained.

"He is out supporting the community. Supporting events, supporting the community. Doing whatever he can to be the best community member he can be," Woller added.

But as busy as life is for Chris, he has still made some amazing changes to his life in the past year. He was able to lose 80 lbs. in eight months by walking every single day.

“I just got tired of feeling bad so I just started walking," Weems said.

Through his major weight loss, Chris is hoping that his story can inspire others on the same journey.

"Hopefully I can touch somebody’s life. So that 15 years from now they can do the same thing I did. Saying if this Chris Weems fella can do it, he doesn't let his disability stop him, I can do it, too," Weems said.

Showing others that consistency, hard work, and a Wausau West attitude can go a long way.

“You have got to work hard for what you believe in. Plus you cannot give up, Warriors don’t give up,” Weems added.

