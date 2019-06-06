Special Olympics Wisconsin celebrates 40 years at UWSP

Thursday was the kickoff for the Wisconsin Special Olympic summer games, celebrating 40 years in Stevens Point.

“For 40 years now this has been our home. Every year this is something that our athletes look forward to. Look forward to coming out, competing, and having a blast,” said Special Olympics Communications Director Tommy Jaime.

One of the athletes competing is Travis Daniels. He has been competing in basketball and track in the summer games for the past 8 years. Athletes like Travis get to know other athletes and their families after participating for so long.

“The athletes come together, they get to know each other after many years. The families of the athletes get to know each other. It’s really like a family reunion,” Travis’ father Rick Daniels explained.

“The camaraderie is phenomenal. Seeing the smiles on the athlete’s faces just touches your heart. It’s unlike any sports event that you can go to,” Jaime said.

