Special Election in 7th Congressional District is Jan. 27

A special election to fill the 7th Congressional District vacancy created by the resignation of U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis) will be held Jan. 27, 2020. Gov. Tony Evers announced if needed, a primary will occur Dec. 30, 2019.

Rep. Duffy’s last day is Sept. 23. He resigned citing health problems for his soon-to-be born ninth child.

Once a congressional seat becomes vacant, the governor can order a special election.

“Our rural communities have been directly affected by unproductive trade wars, political attacks on healthcare and public education, and economic uncertainty because of the volatility we’re seeing in Washington, D.C.,” stated Gov. Evers. “The people of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District deserve to have a voice in Congress, which is why I am calling for a special election to occur quickly to ensure the people of the 7th Congressional District have representation as soon as possible. I thank Rep. Duffy for his service and wish him and his family all the best.”

According to a news release, with U.S. Rep. Duffy resigning effective Sept. 23, the earliest a special election could occur is a primary election on Dec. 24, and a special general election on Jan. 24. This is problematic because the primary would occur on Christmas Eve, a state holiday.

