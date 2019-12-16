Sparta Police: intruder yells "Ho Ho Ho!" while hiding in a bedroom closet

A family in Sparta received an unwanted Christmas surprise in the form of a stranger hiding in a bedroom closet. When the homeowners confronted him, that’s when things got creepy. The intruder reportedly exclaimed “Ho Ho Ho!” from behind the closet door.

According the Sparta Police, 32-year-old Kabian Coleman broke into a home on Sterling Street on Dec. 10. The homeowners’ dogs were barking at a bedroom closet around 7:30 that night. When they tried to open the closet door, they noticed fingers sticking out from under the door, holding it shut.

That’s when the Coleman allegedly yelled “Ho Ho Ho” and said to keep the door shut or else their Christmas surprise would be ruined.

The family called 911 and Coleman ran away. Officers tracked him down by following his footprints in the snow. He was in a nearby garage on Hill Street.

Police say Coleman admitted to using drugs. He was arrested and charged with resisting or obstructing an officer and trespassing. After interviewing Coleman and witnesses, police determined he had no intention of hurting anyone.

He said he was hiding in the home because it was cold outside.

