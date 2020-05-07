South of the border inspired steak marinade

The temperatures might be dropping across Wisconsin but that doesn't mean we are ready to put away the grill.

On Thursday the news at noon joined was joined by Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council. She demonstrated a recipe that features a bright and bold spread of marinated Top Round Steak served with a mix of grilled peppers, mushrooms and zucchini.

GRILLED SOUTHWESTERN STEAK AND COLORFUL VEGETABLES

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)

Marinade:

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup prepared mild salsa

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

Colorful Vegetables:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium green or red bell pepper, cut into 1/4 inch strips

8 ounces sliced button mushrooms, 1/4 inch thick

2 cups sliced zucchini, 1/4 inch thick

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

1 cup finely chopped tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped green onions

COOKING:

Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef Top Round Steak and Marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

Remove steak from Marinade; discard Marinade. Pat steak dry with paper towels. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 12 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 16 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. Do not overcook.

Meanwhile prepare Colorful Vegetables. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add bell pepper; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add mushrooms, zucchini, cumin, salt and black pepper; cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add tomato and green onion; cook and stir 1 minute.

Carve steak into thin slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with Colorful Vegetables.