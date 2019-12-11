Soup supper to raise funds for Share Your Holildays

St. John Lutheran Church in the town of Wausau will host a soup supper Thursday evening as a fundraiser for Share Your Holidays.

It’s the second year for the Advent soup supper. Adult Fellowship, grades second-fourth, and St. John 3K are hosting the event beginning at 5-6:30 p.m.

Chili and chicken gnocchi will be served. Soup will be served for a free will donation.

Share Your Holidays benefits both The Neighbor’s Place and Salvation Army.

The church is located at E10723 County Road Z in Wausau.