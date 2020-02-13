Some overnight snow emergency tickets to be dismissed in Wausau

Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven says 128 snow emergency citations issued Sunday will be dismissed, due the weekend snowstorm coming earlier than expected.

In a Facebook post on the Wausau Police Department page, it states the most recent snow emergency was declared from 9 p.m. until 10 a.m. starting on Sunday evening, Feb. 9.

“We initially communicated to the community about the snow emergency on Friday, February 7, at 1pm. The timeline of the snow emergency was the best estimate for the snow storm at the time of declaration on Friday. The storm, however, actually came earlier than expected and was done by 5pm on Sunday, February 9. The DPW plows and crews were mostly done with plowing services by the beginning time of the snow emergency (Sunday at 9pm),” the post read.

The impacted tickets were issued from midnight to 5 a.m.

The post reads, “The roads were mostly clear at that time and there were no snow removal operations occurring. I want to be clear that our staff did their job correctly by writing citations during the hours declared as a snow emergency. This was my mistake for not addressing the timing of the snow emergency declaration.”

Bliven said if you already paid your citation, you will be receiving a check in the mail for the cost of the citation. If you did not pay your citation, the citation has been dismissed.

If you aren’t sure if your ticket is going to be voided, please contact the records department at 715-261-7800 or wpdrecords@ci.wausau.wi.us