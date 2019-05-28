Social media post about possible threat to John Muir Middle School started as a joke

Wausau Police Lt. Nathan Cihlar says an alleged shooting threat to the John Muir Middle School in Wausau was a rumor initiated by multiple students and intended as a joke.

According to the press release, Cihlar says three students have been referred for disorderly conduct-related charges as a result of the investigation, which began on Monday as the result of a social media post that read "I heard John mirror is getting shot up on Tuesday."

Police interviewed multiple students as a result of the post, and determined the comment above was the origin of the concern, and the threat did not have further background.