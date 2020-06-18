Socially distanced yoga in the garden brings community back together

The Monk Botanical Garden and Wausau Area Yoga Association are partnering up to help the community get some fresh air.

Community members practice yoga at the first Yoga in the Garden event of the summer at the Monk Botanical Garden.

Each Wednesday night yoga lovers are invited to find their center along with a few of their community members at Yoga in the Garden.

"It's so important to connect right now, and even just seeing people if we are six feet apart we still have their energy and their vibe creating positive influences on us,” said Kerri Spromberg, a registered yoga instructor with the Wausau Area Yoga Association.

This is one of the first summer evens for the monk botanical gardens, as they slowly open back up. Organizers said running this event was a no brainier as attendees can spread out.

"I'm excited to finally let people in. I get to enjoy it because I work here but the public should really be able to be out here too. So, it's nice to have safe opportunities to make that happen,” said Elise Schuler, the educational event coordinator for the Monk Botanical Garden.

To make sure everyone practices safe social distancing, the event is capped at 10 people with required pre-register to keep numbers low. Attendees are also asked to wear masks when not exercising, and space out in the gardens.

Each week a different yoga instructor will be running the class, giving new and old instructors alike a chance to build a following.

While the gardens are not officially open yet,

they are holding various events throughout the week for limited groups.

For more information about Monk Botanical Garden events and Yoga in the Garden Click here.