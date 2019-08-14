Soak up the rest of summer with an easy beef recipe for the grill

Summer's not over yet, even though it might feel like it with back-to-school shopping in full swing. As families are busy getting it all done, you can make meal-planning easy and quick with a simple foil packet recipes for the grill.

Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council took us through the steps on NewsChannel 7 at 4.

Foil Packet Beef and Vegetable Meal

Ingredients:

6 ounces refrigerated fully cooked beef Pot Roast, shredded

6 ounces prepared smoked Beef Sausage

1 cup butternut squash, diced

1 cup zucchini or yellow squash, sliced into 3/4 inch pieces and halved

2 ears sweet corn, cut in half

4 teaspoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons all-purpose seasoning blend, such as Old Bay

Cooking:

Combine beef and vegetables in large bowl. Add oil and seasoning; toss to coat.

Preheat grill to medium heat (approximately 350°F).

Place a 12" x 12" square of heavy-duty aluminum foil down on work surface. Add 1/4 of beef and vegetable mixture to center of foil. Fold right and left edges in and roll together to close. Fold top and bottom edges in and roll to close package. Repeat with remaining mixture for a total of 4 packets.

Grill for 10 to 12 minutes until vegetables are tender.

Cook's Tip: Packets can also be prepared in a 350°F oven. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

Test Kitchen Tips:

Packets can also be prepared in a 350°F oven. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition information per serving, 4: 360 Calories; 216 Calories from fat; 24g Total Fat (8.6 g Saturated Fat; 0.3 g Trans Fat; 3.3 g Polyunsaturated Fat; 4.7 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 75 mg Cholesterol; 841 mg Sodium; 16.5 g Total Carbohydrate; 2.6 g Dietary Fiber; 20 g Protein; 0 mg Calcium; 2.4 mg Iron; 440 mg Potassium; 0.1 mg Riboflavin; 3.2 mg Niacin; 0.3 mg Vitamin B6; 0.9 mcg Vitamin B12; 143 mg Phosphorus; 3.2 mg Zinc; 12 mcg Selenium; 61.5 mg Choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, and Zinc; and a good source of Dietary Fiber, Iron, Potassium, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Phosphorus, Selenium, and Choline.

* Based on a 2,000 calorie diet

** Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000-calorie diet

Click here for more beef recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council.

