Snowshoe race brings together winter athletic community

Snowshoe racers took advantage of the perfect weather and got out to race at Nine Mile Forest Sunday.

The annual "Stomp the Swamp" event brought people to complete a 5K, 10K or kids snowshoe race.

"Temperature wise, it's perfect, it's just a little bit above freezing right now," said race director Jay Punke, who organizes the race with his wife Judy.

Snowshoeing has evolved over the past 15 years of this race.

"People don't typically wear wooden snowshoes anymore, it's a lot of aluminum and a lot of plastic nowadays," said Punke.

One racer went the extra mile, wearing a 15-pound pack to challenge herself after training.

"I run every day on the treadmill, and then yesterday I was pulling my 45-pound child in a sled," said Aurora Rinehart, a mountaineer racer, of her training.

She also talked about the community of runners.

"I do most of the races because of the people. The people are amazing, the snowshoe community is so loving, they bring us all together, it's something to do during the winter," said Rinehart.

A community that runs many of the same races in the three-month season.

"Once you make a friend out here the first time, you're kind of stuck with everybody. It's a big community, and we all like to... we eat together, we drink together, we run together, we travel together," said Brandi Engen, a racer.

And loves some friendly rivalry.

"Last week I beat her, this week she beat me," she said.