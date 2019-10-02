Snowplow rodeo prepares Wausau crews to battle the snow this winter

Like it or not, the cold and sow are coming, and Wausau plow truck drivers are getting ready with some friendly competition.

City of Wausau plow truck operator drives through a training course (WSAW photo)

It's called the Plow Truck Rodeo. Forty people split up into four groups and run the course.

"[It's] basically is some winter training. See what skills we have, and see what skills we need to work on," explained Ric Mohelnitzky, the superintendent of the street division for the city of Wausau.

Nine judges keep score. It's not so much based on time, but on target.

"The course is set up for different environments that they will encounter out there," Mohelnitzky added. "Some inside and outside curves that they need to maneuver."

He said in doing so, the operators get used to where the plow is in relation to the curb and where they need to place the snow.

One of the drivers, Brad Wendtland, has been driving plow for two years. He said it does take time to get used to the overhangs.

"There's a lot of blind spots on the trucks."

While driving through the course may seem pretty simple for your typical vehicle, driving in a vehicle like a plow, is a whole new animal.

"The course is a lot easier than on the street even. If you hit a cone, not a big deal here.If you hit a car, different story," Wendtland chuckled.

Even though it's a friendly competition with a lot of camaraderie, it all comes down to that "S" word.

"Safety is our biggest factor," said Mohelnitzky.

Wendtland added that it's a good refresher. "Gives you some good seat time. It's all about experience."

"Winter is a dangerous occupation. We have slippery roads, road conditions, whiteouts, and familiarity with our equipment is our biggest thing," Mohelnitzky explained.

The winner of the rodeo course wins a vacation day. Second place gets a half day.

Besides running the course, crews also learned some safety and equipment training.