Snowmobilers in Oneida County impacted by unsafe ice conditions

Snowmobile lake trails in Oneida County are still closed due to unsafe ice. Since snowmobiling is a staple of Northwoods tourism, towns like Minocqua are working around that issue.

Towns like Minocqua have marked alternate routes for snowmobilers (WSAW Photo).

"Sure, t's impacted everybody up here," said Michael Carroll, the Vice President of Minocqua Sport Rentals.

Northwoods snowmobile destinations are feeling the results of the unusual warmth, as riders are forced to avoid lakes.

"This year we've got plenty of snow for everything, it's just our ice is pretty inconsistent everywhere," said Jim Hartwig, owner of Aqua Aire motel.

Hartwig says his guests' safety is more important.

"Any impact financially is not worth the risk of a death," he said.

Minocqua is making do by marking alternate trails.

"The town came up with a map. You can take a lot of trails that don't go on the lake," said Carroll.

Some tourists will rent from Carroll and leave their vehicle at his business, and use snowmobiles to get around town. For tourists who stay at Aqua Aire, Hartwig makes sure they know to stay on the alternately marked trails.

"I will walk through with my guests every time they come in, where the trail access is, where to ride, where not to ride," Hartwig said.

Even if it appears as though there are about 8 inches of ice currently covering the water in Minocqua, some of that ice is unsafe.

"A lot of that is gray ice, we're looking for black ice or clear ice, the good, solid, structural ice," Hartwig said.

Snowmobilers are optimistic that with a deep freeze Tuesday night, those ice conditions could improve.