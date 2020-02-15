Snowmobiler rescued from Wolf River in Waupaca County

A snowmobiler was rescued from Wolf River in Waupaca County in the Town of Mukwa Friday night.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call just before midnight last night from a person in distress. Emergency crews found the snowmobiler clinging to an ice shelf in open water.

The New London Fire Department completed the rescue.

The snowmobiler was taken by medical helicopter to Theda Care Medical Center of Neenah for treatment.

The sheriff's office recommends staying off the Wolf River because of unstable ice conditions.

