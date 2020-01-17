Snowmobile trails expected to improve following snow system

In Marathon County all zones except Zone 3, which is in the Rothschild-Kronenwetter area, are open for snowmobilers. Conditions in low-lying areas are rough with a lot of wet spots and open water due to warm weather earlier this month, but Friday's snow will help to improve conditions.

A sign on a Marathon County snowmobile trail indicates a dip due to a ditch that is only now free of water.

Snowmobilers like Allan Zahrt, who is a board member for the Trailmates Snowmobile Club, are giddy over the thought of several inches of snow coming Friday night into Saturday. That is after Wisconsin's wettest year on record caused difficulties.

"We've had all sorts of things that have prevented us from opening the trails this season," Zahrt said.

Farmers had difficulty getting in their fields to harvest, meaning some trails were blocked due to unharvested corn.

"Some of them (farmers) actually just went out and made one path just for us," Zahrt said.

Those same wet conditions have also created less than ideal trails in general so far this season.

"We have water under the snow, the streams, the ditches, rivers are all way higher than they normally would be and we're having trouble getting across them or filling them in with snow," he explained.

He added some groomers have actually gotten stuck and had to be towed out during this time, but more snow will mean that could change soon.

"Everytime we make another pass with the groomer, we can fill in better, pack the snow down, fill in a stream crossing, fill in the ditches and make it safer," he said. "Just be cautious where you're going and respect the land owners. Stay on the trail, don't go off the trail. Turn around if you have to. Don't try to cross something that you're not comfortable with."

Over the last 27 years, snowmobilers spent an average of 45 days out on the trails in Marathon County. In that time, there was only one season when tails did not open at all, that being the 2001-2002 season.

To find out conditions and see what zones are open in Marathon County, click here.