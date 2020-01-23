Snow removal keeps plow truck drivers, residents busy

Plow truck drivers have been hard at work over the past few days dealing with continuous snow. According to Russ Graveen with the Marathon County Highway Department, snowfall that lingers can present a challenge.

“Storms that come all at once are a lot easier to deal with” explained Graveen. "Probably a little less costly to deal with, but again, you take what you get."

Warmer temperatures during the day have allowed drivers to clean up sections of the highways. Crews, however, aren’t fooled, knowing that as the temperatures dip below freezing during the night time hours, the highways are likely to become slick and ice-covered. The highway department uses salt and brine to combat this issue.

“Salt levels are about what they were last year, maybe just a tad below because we did have a fairly tough December,” said Graveen. "Brine allows us to use a little bit less granular material so that has helped out our salt supply quite a bit."

Plow truck drivers aren’t the only ones who have been hard at work. Residents have had their hands full over the past few days having to clear their sidewalks, driveways and fire hydrants from all the snow.

“Let it all fall and when it stops, go out and clean it up,” said Zade Patzer, who lives in Wausau. “Otherwise you're just kind of backtracking and have to do it over again."

Contrary to what many others may think, “name” doesn’t think of snow blowing or shoveling as a chore.

“Getting out here, its kind of a nice little workout," said Patzer. "Not too strenuous. Almost like a wind-down kind of deal."