Snow removal for the elderly and disabled: neighbors helping neighbors

It's the winter chore that many of us would rather not do, especially since the recent snowfall is pretty heavy.

"With this type of snow, with this heavy, wet snow, it does increase the risk for everyone in regards to shoveling it and clearing it," said Mike Rhea, the Director of Resource Services at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin.

He said seniors and those with a disability have a higher risk of injury.

"The number one thing for emergency rooms is falls," he said.

While many people planned ahead to find a snow removal company to clear their driveways and sidewalks, the ADRC-CW is getting many calls from those looking for other options when those company's can't fit them into their busy schedules.

"The ADRC is there to be that resource," Rhea added.

Some options they give are to reach out to neighborhood groups on Facebook, talk to people at church who could help, or for neighbors to help their neighbors.

"Keep an eye on [your neighbors] if you have a person who lives next door, that the driveway is not shoveled, and maybe it's an elderly or disabled person to give them a hand."

One neighborhood app that you can use to look for help or offer it, is the Nextdoor app. NewsChannel 7 has already seen several notifications come to our e-mail of people looking for snow removal services.

If you are looking for resources for the elderly or disabled, contact the ADRC-CW at (715) 261-6070.