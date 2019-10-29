Snow causing more problems for farmers

Farmers across our area first dealing with record rainfall are now up against more wet soil and mud and snow.

The Wisconsin Farm Center is calling it the year of uncertainty, but wants farmers to know it’s always available to help through the highs and lows of the industry.

Action 2 News spoke to Dave Spates, a custom farmer hired on to help other farmers with their field work. He said the season-long mud has put extra wear and tear on the machinery he uses, and as if the record rain didn't put enough of a damper on things, snow this week causes more problems.

“It makes it worse, you can't combine the beans when there's snow on the ground, beans grow right down to the ground, when there's snow hanging on the corn, you can't combine that, the snow I feel like it makes the mud even worse, because of the way it melts,” said Spates.

Spates said he's seen the recent challenges affecting his fellow farmers.

“I know there's a lot of guys that are mentally stressed, I am not a psychiatrist or anything and I don't know what to tell them, because we're all in that, me as a custom farmer, we drive around and we talk to a lot of different farms and it's hard to find a farmer in a good mood, they're all down,” said Spates.

The Wisconsin Farm Center, a resource for farmers with the Department of Agriculture said farmers should know they're not alone. It offers free counseling vouchers to help get through these tough times.

Spates said he pushes on because it's a way of life.