Snow causes hazardous conditions in Iron County

The Iron County Sheriff’s Department is calling road conditions hazardous.

The department says they've responded to three weather-related crashes Thursday morning.

They're urging drivers to take their time and slow down.

The plows are out but road conditions are still snow covered and slippery.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation road conditions maps shows Highway 51 north of Manitowish Waters is snow covered. Highway 77 north of Park Falls has slippery stretches.