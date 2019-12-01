Snow a factor in fatal Langlade County crash

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation have released new information regarding Saturday's fatal crash in Langlade County.

According to a press release, the crash, which occurred at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, included six injuries and one fatality.

Officials say a 30-year old female from Antigo was travelling south on US Highway 45 in a 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager and lost control on the snow-covered roadway. The vehicle traveled into the northbound lane, where a northbound 2014 Jeep Wrangler struck the Plymouth in the passenger side. Both vehicles then came to a rest.

The lone operator of the Wrangler, a 24-year old female, was transported from the scene by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The 30-year old female operator and four passengers in the Plymouth were transported from the scene by ambulance, two of those passengers, both children, with life-threatening injuries. A four-year old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation and crash reconstruction.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash. Those agencies included the Langlade County Sheriff's Office, Antigo Police Department, Antigo Fire Department, Rural Fire Control, Birnamwood Fire Department, and the Langlade County Highway Department.