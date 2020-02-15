Snolfing for a cause

Golf is usually done on the green, but today Wisconsinites golfed in the snow to raise money for a local food bank.

(Pixabay)

Players snolfed - snow golfed - on a nine-hole championship course this afternoon on Lake Wissota, with golf clubs and tennis balls. The event was held at The Edge to profit Feed My People Food Bank. This is The Edge’s ninth annual snolfing tournament. Last year a record number of 122 participants showed up, and with Nordson EDI matching donations, the event raised over $11,000.

“One dollar actually translates into four meals for Feed My People Food Bank, so over the last eight years we have donated 145,400 meals to needy folks in the Chippewa Valley,” says organizer Craig Feiler.

Organizers hoped to raise around five thousand dollars for Feed My People, and over 100 players turned up to snolf.

