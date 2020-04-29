Smaller meat processors step in to help prevent shortage in Wisconsin

Right now there’s some concern over a meat shortage and price increase at the grocery store.

Pork supply decrease, but one meat market owner says there is no need to stock up. He's stepping in to help (WSAW Photo).

Meat packing plants across the country, including JBS in Brown County, have temporarily closed after hundreds of workers tested positive for COVID-19.

This week, the president signed an executive order declaring meat processing plants as critical infrastructure. In Wisconsin, you may not have to worry as much about a shortage, thanks to smaller slaughter houses in the state stepping in.

As fears of a pork shortage continue to grow, smaller shops like People’s Meat Market are going to be playing a big role in making sure you see pork on the shelves.

“This morning we had a semi full of pigs, and we’re slaughtering 60 pigs today. From there they’re going to go to a cutting plant and then get distributed to a grocery store or whoever needs pork,” said Lee Falkavage, the owner of People's Meat Market.

He says those pigs were supposed to go to a now-closed plant in Iowa. Farmers who supply pigs to large plants, now closed, are left with pigs ready for slaughter and nowhere to send them. People’s is making use of their slaughterhouse to get them to grocery stores.

“Pigs, you can’t sit on them, they have to go to market when they’re ready,” said Falkavage.

Running a slaughterhouse, he understands why there are so many cases of COVID-19 at the plants.

“We’re all mingling elbow to elbow to get the job done. In the big plants, it’s just five times the amount,” he said.

When asked if it could be done while social distancing, he said, “I don’t think so. Not if you’re going to get anything done.”

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, or DATCP, has recently conducted more than 1,100 food safety checks with restaurants, manufacturers and retailers to help address issues facing the supply chain. A spokesperson for DATCP told Newschannel 7 the state is involved in food security issues, along with the Federal Government.

Falkavage’s partnership with the state getting animals back into the supply chain could mean those pigs make it to your plate.

“The grocery store can’t slaughter. So the small little slaughter plants like this are going to be helping the consumer out in the long run,” he said. Still, he noted that wholesale prices have increased recently.

People’s Meat Market will continue to slaughter extra pigs once a week for the next month.

“I just hope people don’t start hoarding,” Falkavage said. “There’s going to be enough to go around, but it’s going to be tight.”