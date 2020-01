A small portion of Marathon County's snowmobile trails will open Jan. 8 at 8 a.m.

The only section of trail to open is the Mountain Bay Trail from Ross Avenue (Kelly Club Bar) to Shawano County. Gas Station trail access to the following gas stations will be allowed: Kwik Trip off of Schofield Avenue and Shell/Arby's south of State Highway 29 off of County Highway J.

Again, all other trails are closed.