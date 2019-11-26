Small companies that plow homes and businesses have full schedules

Olson Hardscape Paving has been serving its customers for decades.

"Family business. My father started it over 40 years ago," said Tyler Olson, the operations manager.

The paving work turns to snow removal for the winter.

"This is our third year doing it," he added.

Olson said it's common for concrete and landscaping companies to switch gears for the season, staying busy plowing and salting.

"As icy of winters we've had, especially last year, we went through probably went through 8 - 10 pallets alone."

And with the upcoming winter storm, companies like his are inundated with calls looking to hire their snow removal service.

"The last couple days, we probably had over 20 calls come in," Olson said.

From businesses to residential, many people are waiting until the last minute.

"We have a couple spots left, so we're able to fill up a couple of those."

For his four-man snow plow staff, clearing about 15 places a person, Olson said they're in for a long night and season. He has this piece of advice going forward.

"I would definitely call early, just given the fact of how quickly we fill up."