Small businesses search for a safety net after some PPP funds go to large institutions

Small businesses are finding the COVID-19 pandemic tough to navigate.

Shawn Her helps a customer (WSAW Photo).

Senator Tammy Baldwin joins a group of senators Monday in calling for additional funding to be guaranteed for small businesses after large institutions received money from the Paycheck Protection Program, before funding ran out altogether.

At the Wausau World Market, a once-bustling store where rice flew off the shelves sits mostly empty of customers, rice piled high. It’s especially difficult since overseas products are becoming more expensive to stock.

Owner Chungsou Shawn Her tells me they’ve adapted by starting to make and sell cloth face masks and natural remedies like ginger. A hand sanitizer station sits at the front with boxes of gloves, and signs ask people to social distance. But he’s not sure how much longer his and his wife’s business can stay open.

“I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what tomorrow will stand,” said Her.

Time seems to pass at a snail’s pace as Her counts his customers.

“Once in a while, one person comes, and then that person will go around, shop around, and that person gone 30, 40 minutes, or 20 minutes, the next person comes,” he said, describing his days since the pandemic hit, leaving many customers out of work or afraid to shop.

Her says he applied to get a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, but feels lost in the shuffle.

“I go online, I try to get some loans and stuff like that. I filled it out, I submit it, and I just never heard nothing, never see anything back. No confirmation, we haven’t seen any sign of anything,” he said.

It’s a feeling many small businesses are expressing. Money is getting doled out quickly without any explanation. For older owners who may not be used to online applications, hope for assistance can seem fleeting.

“Young people don’t have a problem, us old people we don’t, you know, we are not experts in the online stuff,” he said.

Many struggling owners didn’t see a penny of the $350 billion the government was supposed to set aside for small businesses in the PPP coronavirus relief fund.

A second opportunity to get help is on the way for small businesses. President Donald Trump signed a bill Friday to send an additional $310 billion to the program.

Senator Baldwin joins other lawmakers in asking Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Small Business Administration administrator Jovita Carranza in part, “what actions your agencies are taking to prevent these funds from unjustly enriching applicants whose businesses are not in need of the same relief.”

The letter asks for oversight in the distribution of the funds.

“It is critical that the funding provided by Congress be used to provide loans to the businesses whose owners and employees’ livelihoods are truly at risk as a result of the pandemic. Unfortunately, reports indicate that the distribution of the initial round of funding was not limited to struggling small businesses who truly needed the money to remain in operation,” it reads.

To read the full text of the letter from lawmakers, click here .

With no answers, local businesses like the Wausau World Market remain in free-fall, wondering where to turn for a safety net.

“We hope the local community, either bank or some other organization that help us out. I wish somebody would step forward and offer if anyone needs some help,” said Her of getting a loan.

On top of those issues, Her has faced some harassment in his store.

“There has been an issue several times we’ve had here, arguing about this virus, who brought this virus here,” he said.

Her has lived in central Wisconsin with his wife for 40 years.

“I’d like to let the community know that we are not the problem. I would like to encourage everyone, we are your friend. We face this virus together, we fight this virus together,” he said.