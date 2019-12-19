Small businesses keep momentum going through holiday shopping season

As the days until Christmas count down, Amy Lorenz, from Rib Mountain, found herself shopping at Janke Book Store on Thursday with her kids. Her 2-year-old son, Ben, is ready for Santa's visit, hoping for his favorite toys.

Jim Janke, co-owner of Janke Book Store, scans customer's purchase at the register (WSAW photo)

"Trains and books and cars and trucks and airplanes..." Lorenz said with a chuckle.

And it's important for her to shop at businesses like Janke, that offer unique products.

"We have to check out the local stuff. It is nice to buy local," she said.

For co-owner, Jane Janke Johnson, it's been a fun year celebrating the store's 100th anniversary. "Business has been good."

The big push for the holiday shopping season for businesses like hers, starts with Small Business Saturday. What she said keeps the momentum strong is simple.

"Oh we just keep our energy going," Janke said with a laugh.

The other not-so-secret ingredients to a successful small business is the one-on-one experience with their customers.

"Demoing and making suggestions, and then offering to gift-wrap the item," Janke added.

Another piece of the puzzle, is the classic window shopping for Janke and Nicole's Boutique. Madison Bricko has worked there for the past five years.

"Half the battle is getting people to come in, so I think windows is our advertising," Bricko said.

Janke agreed. "They're browsing and looking at what we have on display in the windows, so that certainly draws them in."

Blake Opal-Wahoske, the executive director of the Wausau River District said it's the charm of the downtown that keeps people coming back year after year.

"Downtown Wausau really invokes that Norman Rockwell-eske feel, so you know when you come downtown, support our local businesses, not only that but invoke those wonderful holiday moments that we all look for," he said.