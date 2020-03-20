Small businesses can get low interest loans to get through pandemic

Gov. Tony Evers says the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved Wisconsin’s request for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to access low-interest federal disaster loans.

He calls it good news for businesses already impacted by the pandemic and the measures taken to slow it's spread.

High demand for the loans nationwide may delay the processing of the applications.

Under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, businesses and non-profits may qualify for up to $2 million in loans to cover losses resulting from the pandemic.

The interest rate on the loans is 3.75% for for-profit businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits. Participants may be able to extend payments for up to 30 years.

