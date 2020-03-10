A stinky situation: Skunk with soup can stuck on its head rescued by DNR wardens

The DNR says wardens helped save a skunk from a "stinky" situation earlier this month in Oconto County.

Officials say an angler called 911 on Monday, March 9 to report a skunk was wearing a soup can on its head on White Potato Lake.

When wardens arrived, they found the skunk neck-deep in a soup can, and quickly began working on a plan to free the animal.

Warden Jamin Leuzzo approached the animal with a box in order to trap it, and was able to get through the incident before getting sprayed.

Once it was inside, a second warden, Tim Werner, put his hand under the lifted box end and freed the skunk's head from the can.

Officials say the wardens were able to quickly leave back away while the box was thrown off the animal.

The animal was then able to safely leave the ice.