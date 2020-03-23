Stevens Point Police Chief suspended for 15 days, had been drinking on the job

Stevens Point Police Chief Marty Skibba has been suspended 15-days without pay for a violation of department rules.

The suspension was the result of an investigative report which indicated that Chief Skibba drank alcohol during the regular workday and had open liquor bottles in his police car.

According to a news release, the City of Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission says the suspension is effective immediately.

Chief Skibba will be required to comply with counseling services and provide a medical report of his suitability to return to work before resuming his duties as police chief.

The release states, Chief Skibba indicated that he has experienced some personal issues including the death of his parents which influenced his behavior on this occasion.

The Commission expects Chief Skibba to work closely with Department staff to rebuild trust and confidence in his leadership in the Department. Various reports and information will be provided to the Commission on an ongoing basis regarding his performance upon his return to work.

